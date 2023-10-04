Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.81

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.81 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 22328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.