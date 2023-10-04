WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.64

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.64 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 6066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,283,000 after buying an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

