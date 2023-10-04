RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

