Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 533,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

