MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.