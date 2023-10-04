Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Declines By 5.8%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 47,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

