Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.74

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $527.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

