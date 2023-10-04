Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Decreases By 5.6%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.
