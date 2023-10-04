Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 62,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

