Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Declines By 5.5%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 949.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 1,402,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 481.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 904,054 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

