Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Drops By 5.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 39,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,678. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

