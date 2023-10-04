Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$48.96 and last traded at C$49.36. 189,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,130,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.0907611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

