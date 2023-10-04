Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $147.92

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.92 and last traded at $149.37, with a volume of 166891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

Insulet Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.97.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

