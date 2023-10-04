Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.71. The stock had a trading volume of 234,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.01. The company has a market capitalization of $367.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

