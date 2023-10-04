Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.54. 136,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

