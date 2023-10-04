Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $783,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

