American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 4.2%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.81. 123,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 463,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Lithium
American Lithium Stock Down 5.3 %
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.