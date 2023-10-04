American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 4.2%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.81. 123,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 463,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$384.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 19.13.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

