Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 50,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Clarivate stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Clarivate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

