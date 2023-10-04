Carlson Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 563.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,146. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

