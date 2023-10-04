Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,542. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.80. Express has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Express will post -33.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Express to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Express by 13,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.