Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Declines By 6.3%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CTLT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,126. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
