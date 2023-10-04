Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Declines By 6.3%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,126. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

