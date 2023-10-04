Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Declines By 6.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 863,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.