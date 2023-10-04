DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,144 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 124,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

