Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in September

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 54,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

