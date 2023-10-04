Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.