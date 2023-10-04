Carlson Capital Management Purchases 507 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $214.66. 485,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

