dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and $2,001.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00233887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,712 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02449836 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $919.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

