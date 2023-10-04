WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.18. WisdomTree shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 244,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 39.37%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.