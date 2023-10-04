Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.71. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 7,360,736 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. The business had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

