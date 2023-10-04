Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.33. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 32,511 shares trading hands.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Houghton acquired 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 839,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

