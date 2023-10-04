Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.46. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 13,905,303 shares.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,543 shares of company stock valued at $48,750,994. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

