Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 271,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.