Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 1,207,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,883,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

