Flower City Capital Sells 355 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flower City Capital trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 108,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,742. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

