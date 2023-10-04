Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Buys 632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 17,348,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

