Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $49,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 340,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

