Flower City Capital Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 232,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,530. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

