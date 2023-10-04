MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.15 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

