Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

