Creative Planning Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $95,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

