River Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

River Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.