Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Luxfer has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luxfer last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 146,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

