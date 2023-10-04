The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

