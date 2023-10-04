Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Increases By 7.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock worth $7,624,484. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

