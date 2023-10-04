XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 108.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

