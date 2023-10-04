ENN Energy Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2781 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

ENN Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

XNGSY opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $65.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

