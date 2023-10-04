PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 522,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

