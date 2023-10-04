FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

