FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.
FAT Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.
FAT Brands Company Profile
