Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVSB. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

