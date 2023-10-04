Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

